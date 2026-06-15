Catholic World News

Australian cabinet minister, ambassador who became a priest dies at 80

June 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Weekly (Australia)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Tate, an Australian senator who became the nation’s justice minister and ambassador to the Netherlands and the Holy See, died on June 5 at the age of 80.

Tate left behind his political and diplomatic career to become a seminarian and was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Hobart in 2000.

“For the next 26 years he served as a parish priest in Tasmania, far from Canberra, far from the headlines, a life very different from the high office he had once held,” The Catholic Weekly reported.

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