Catholic World News

Pope expresses gratitude for visit to Spain, closeness to Philippine earthquake victims

June 15, 2026

At the conclusion of his June 14 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV expressed gratitude for his apostolic journey to Spain and closeness to victims of the Mindanao earthquake.

“I express my gratitude to the Lord for the apostolic journey he has allowed me to undertake in Spain,” Pope Leo said. “I also thank the Spanish people who have welcomed me with great enthusiasm and devotion. I am especially grateful to His Majesty the King; I affectionately thank the bishops, all the communities I visited and the entire Church in Spain. Que Dios bendiga siempre a España!” [May God always bless Spain!]

The Pontiff then recalled the beatifications of Fathers Václav Drbola and Jan Bula, Father Jan Šwierc and eight companions, and Father Nazareno Lanciotti.

“May the example and intercession of these courageous witnesses sustain the mission of priests and of the entire Church,” Pope Leo said.

Before greeting various groups of pilgrims, the Pope also assured “the people of the Philippines, struck a few days ago by a powerful earthquake, of my closeness.”

“I pray for the deceased and their families, for the wounded and for all those suffering because of this disaster,” he said.

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