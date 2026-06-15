Catholic World News

9 Polish Salesians who died at Auschwitz beatified as martyrs

June 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Agenzia Info Salesiana

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jan Świerc and his eight companions, all of them Salesian priests who died at Auschwitz, were beatified at the Shrine of St. John Paul II the Great in Kraków, Poland.

One of the martyrs, Father Karol Golda, S.D.B., was killed because he heard the confessions of German soldiers.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, was the principal celebrant at the beatification Mass, which took place on June 6.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon15 June
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates today: —St. Vitus (d. 303), Martyr, who suffered for Christ during the reign of Emperor Diocletian (284-305) and is included as one of the Fourteen Holy…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: