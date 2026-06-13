Catholic World News

‘It is in giving of ourselves that we truly live,’ Pope preaches at final Mass in Spain

June 13, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and preached that “it is in giving of ourselves that we truly live” (video).

The Mass, celebrated on June 12, was the final Mass of his apostolic journey to Spain.

“The greatest grace is to allow ourselves to be evangelized by those we assist and to recognize the mysterious wisdom of God written in their very flesh,” Pope Leo preached. “Those of us who have not had similar experiences of living this way certainly have much to gain from the source of wisdom that is the experience of the poor.”

“Only by relating our complaints to their sufferings and privations can we experience a reproof that can challenge us to simplify our lives,” the Pope continued. “The Lord, who admonishes and corrects those he loves (cf. Rev 3:19), desires to make our lives simple and joyful.”

The Pontiff concluded:

May it be evident among you that “God is love, and whoever remains in love remains in God and God in him” (1 John 4:16). This is the heart of the Gospel, the heart of Christ. Whoever immerses themselves in it no longer lives for themselves. Open this sea of love to everyone! This is my wish and my prayer for you and for all those who will come to know you.

After the Mass, Pope Leo traveled to Tenerife North–Ciudad de La Laguna Airport, from which he departed for Rome following a farewell ceremony (video).

“Due to a technical fault with the aircraft used for the Papal Flight, Leo XIV returned to Italy on board an aircraft provided by His Majesty the King of Spain,” the Holy See Press Office announced. Journalists departed from Rome on a different flight, obviating the customary papal press conference.

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