Catholic World News

‘God’s love knows no borders,’ Pope tell migrants in Canary Islands

June 13, 2026

On June 12, the final day of his apostolic journey to Spain, Pope Leo XIV departed from Gran Canaria (video) and arrived in Tenerife (video), the largest of the Canary Islands. There, he met with migrants at a migrant reception center in San Cristóbal de La Laguna (video).

“Today in the Church, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” Pope Leo said. “For Christians, Jesus’ heart symbolizes God’s merciful and infinite love for every human being. In this context, it is providential that we can come together, see one another and, above all, recognize that, no matter where we come from, God’s love knows no borders, makes no distinctions, is given to all and brings us together in unity.”

“As I look at your faces and listen to your stories, I also think of your hearts—wounded by so many difficulties, yet also comforted by the love you have received from other open, generous and merciful hearts,” the Pope continued. “Christ’s heart suffered and was pierced out of love, and he was also comforted by compassionate people who eased his pain.”

Pope Leo then recalled St. Peter of Saint Joseph de Betancur, O.F.B. (1626-1667), and St. Joseph of Anchieta, S.J. (1534-1597), two saints who left the Canary Islands to preach the Gospel in the Americas.

“They too were migrants who ventured into the unknown, carrying faith, hope and charity as their greatest possessions,” the Pope said. “I also invite you to share the treasures of your humanity, of your dreams and of your culture, which you have brought to these islands, and to be open to receiving what is offered to you. We must live this exchange responsibly, considering the future generations to whom we wish to bequeath the heritage of a civilization of love.”

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