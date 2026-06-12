Catholic World News

Arson, vandalism at churches in Irish town

June 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Two churches in Drogheda, Ireland, have been attacked in recent weeks.

First, a fire was set inside the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Tinure, which is part of Drogheda. Two weeks later, St. Augustine’s Priory in Drogheda was vandalized.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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