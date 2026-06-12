Catholic World News

Canadian bishops decry euthanasia on 10th anniversary of legalization

June 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Standing Committee for Family and Life of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement on June 10 marking the tenth anniversary of the legalization of assisted suicide in Canada.

“Canada now has the world’s largest and fastest-growing euthanasia program,” the bishops wrote. “The percentage of ‘MAID’ [medical assistance in dying] deaths is increasing annually and accounts for 5.1% of all deaths in 2024 (or 16,499 Canadians). Since its legalization, an estimated 100,000 Canadians have died by euthanasia or assisted suicide.”

The bishops added:

As disciples of Christ, we affirm that every human life is a gift, holds profound dignity and value, and is part of a human community. In contrast, euthanasia and assisted suicide, whatever their motives or means, consist in intentionally causing or hastening the death of a person who is sick, suffering, disabled, or dying in order to eliminate suffering. Such acts can never be morally acceptable, for they are gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to God, the Creator and Lord of life.



True compassion does not answer suffering with death, but accompanies those who suffer with hope, presence, palliative care, and relief of pain. Together with healthcare professionals, patients, and families, our faith teaches that we must strive for proportionate treatment options that neither unduly prolong nor intentionally hasten death, but instead offer life-affirming and compassionate care.

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