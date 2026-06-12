Catholic World News

Vatican message for World Tourism Day focuses on AI

June 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, issued a message for World Tourism Day entitled “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

“We are called to rediscover the profound meaning of travel: not as an escape from reality, but as a journey towards creation, towards others, and towards God,” Archbishop Fisichella wrote. “It is indeed necessary to preserve the vision of the person as a relational being, free, capable of wonder, and the bearer of an inalienable dignity that no algorithm will ever be able to fully capture.”

The prelate’s message, dated May 26, was released on June 11; World Tourism Day is commemorated on September 27.

Since 2023, the Dicastery for Evangelization has issued the Vatican’s message for World Tourism Day; previously, the message was issued by the Pope (until 2004), the Secretary of State (2007), the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant Peoples (2006, 2008-2016), or the Dicastery for Promoting Human Development (2017-2022).

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