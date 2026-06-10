Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: ‘At last, killers have been held to account’

June 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian bishop welcomed the conviction of four members of the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab for perpetrating the Owo church attack in 2022.

The four were sentenced to death, and “the Church does not accept the death penalty,” said the local bishop, Bishop Jude Arogundade. “But it is important that those responsible are held accountable.”

“We are pleased that, at last, the families and victims in general can move towards a kind of closure, although we realize that they will never fully reach closure, as they will carry the scars of what happened that day for the rest of their lives,” he added.

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