Catholic World News

4 Islamist militants sentenced to death for 2022 Nigerian church attack

June 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Punch (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian court sentenced four members of the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab to death for perpetrating the Owo church attack in 2022.

The court acquitted a fifth defendant.

The Lagos-based newspaper Punch reported that “one of the prosecution witnesses, a Catholic priest who survived the incident, gave a chilling account of how the assailants detonated at least three explosive devices inside the church, triggering panic and bloodshed among worshippers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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