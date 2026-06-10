Catholic World News

Cases of anti-Christian harassment on the rise in Israel

June 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: Harassment against Christians in Israel is on the rise, according to a new report from the Israeli-based Religious Freedom Data Center.

Yisca Harani, the center’s founder, described harassment as “an everyday occurrence.”

“Most of the incidents, which include spitting and verbal insults, vandalism and desecration of graves, tombstones, statues and crosses, and defacement of signs and graffiti, have taken place in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Mount Zion and near the Armenian Patriarchate,” OSV News reported. “However, there have also been cases of harassment, vandalism and arson at Christian holy sites in northern Israel.”

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