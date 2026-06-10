Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes Alvarado’s appointment as prefect of Dicastery for Communication

June 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed the appointment of Maria Montserrat (Montse) Alvarado, the president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, as prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

“We are grateful for her work as a Catholic journalist, faithfully covering the work of the bishops, and also for her advocacy and dedication to upholding religious freedom and human dignity at the Becket Fund,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City. “On behalf of the Conference, I assure her of our prayers as she continues to serve the universal Church with her unique talents.”

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