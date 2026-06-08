Catholic World News

Pope, in address to Spain’s bishops, compares Church’s journey to a pilgrimage

June 08, 2026

Pope Leo XIV addressed the bishops of Spain today (video) and offered them the “image of a journey whose destination is God, toward whom we lift our gaze.”

“One temptation that can arise when traveling is that of fixating on what we leave behind—places, things, ways of life—without opening ourselves, in docility to the Spirit, to the newness of what we encounter,” Pope Leo said during his address, which took place in the headquarters of the episcopal conference. “Along with this temptation, there is also that of our luggage, which, for similar reasons, we fill with useless things that end up being a burden.”

A “treasure we cannot forget in our backpack is the pilgrim’s Viaticum,” the Pope continued. “The Bread of the Word and of the Eucharist are even more necessary to us than material food because they open for us the way to salvation.”

As he continued to compare the Church’s journey to a pilgrimage, Pope Leo told the bishops that they are called

to be a visible sign of communion: first and foremost, of communion with Christ, lovingly safeguarding the faith we have received, in docility to the Word of God and to the living Tradition of the Church. Secondly, in communion with the Successor of Peter and with the universal Church, with the presbyterate and with the diocesan community itself, with consecrated life, with movements, with associations, and with every authentic charism that the Spirit bestows for the common good. Your mission calls you to safeguard unity, foster dialogue, heal divisions and accompany the journey of the people entrusted to your care.

“As you can see, our journey is made up of encounters, and we will also meet people who are going through dark times and who call on us to be their Good Samaritans,” he added. “One of the most painful encounters is with those who have been wounded precisely by those who were supposed to care for them, including members of the clergy. Faced with this scourge, the ecclesial community is called to respond with listening, truth, justice, reparation and an ever more determined commitment to prevention and a culture of care. Every wounded person must be able to find sincere listening, welcome, protection and real paths to healing.”

The Pontiff paid tribute to “simple priests” who “are in love with Christ, rooted in prayer, faithful to the Church, close to the people, and capable of uniting sound doctrine, apostolic zeal and pastoral charity.” He concluded:

Let this also be our plea: Lord, give us your heart, a heart capable of lifting its gaze toward you, of setting out on the journey, of listening, of discerning, of serving, of correcting with charity, of attending with patience and of proclaiming with joy. For the Church that receives the heart of Christ carries with her the pillar of fire that guides her, sustains her, defends her and comforts her—necessary provisions to face any challenge. God bless you. Thank you very much.

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