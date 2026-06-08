Catholic World News

Communion and unity are a message to the world, Pope tells Augustinians in Spain

June 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: On the afternoon of June 7, the second day of his apostolic journey to Spain, Pope Leo XIV held a private meeting at the apostolic nunciature with over 200 members of the Order of Saint Augustine.

The Holy See Press Office said in a statement that “after the Provincial Superior’s greeting, the Pope addressed those present with words of gratitude for the opportunity to meet, emphasizing how communion and unity of heart among Augustinians can serve as a message to the world at this moment in history.”

Pope Leo highlighted the importance of the vocation of contemplative sisters, “also in order to give meaning to social action, at a time when silence and humanity’s ability to enter into one’s own heart are being lost,” according to the statement.

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