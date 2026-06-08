Catholic World News

Orthodox church, cathedral desecrated in Bosnia and Herzegovina

June 08, 2026

A Serbian Orthodox church in Tuzla, the third largest city in Bosnia and Herzegovina, was recently desecrated, the Serbian Times reported.

The doors of the Church of the Holy Great Martyr George “were broken down and objects inside the church were scattered,” according to the report.

Last year, relics of Matrona of Moscow, an Orthodox saint, were desecrated in the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Tuzla, and threats were sent to the faithful.

Located in Southeast Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina, a nation of 3.7 million (map), is 50% Christian (40% Orthodox, 10% Catholic) and 46% Muslim.

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