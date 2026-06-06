Catholic World News

FBI fires 5 analysts linked to memo on ‘radical traditionalist Catholics’

June 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI yesterday fired four intelligence analysts and a supervisory analyst linked to a memo from the bureau’s Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.”

“This action is manifestly unjust, completely unsupported by the facts, and subverts standard FBI policy and procedure,” the analysts’ attorney said. “These individuals deserved far better for the exceptional and faithful public service they rendered to protect our country.”

The FBI director had previously reported firings of staff members linked to the memo, which was leaked in 2023.

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