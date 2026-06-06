Catholic World News

FBI fires 5 analysts linked to memo on ‘radical traditionalist Catholics’

June 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI yesterday fired four intelligence analysts and a supervisory analyst linked to a memo from the bureau’s Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.”

“This action is manifestly unjust, completely unsupported by the facts, and subverts standard FBI policy and procedure,” the analysts’ attorney said. “These individuals deserved far better for the exceptional and faithful public service they rendered to protect our country.”

The FBI director had previously reported firings of staff members linked to the memo, which was leaked in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat6 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Norbert, Bishop

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Norbert (1080-1134). Norbert was born at Xanten near Cologne about the year 1080. As a young cleric he resided at the court of the Archbishop of Cologne and then at that of the emperor where he allowed himself to be influenced by the spirit of the world. But he was won…

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