Catholic World News

FBI director reports firings over anti-Catholic memo

September 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the FBI has told a Senate hearing that his agency saw some “terminations” and “resignations” of employees who were involved in a notorious 2023 memo, circulated by the FBI office in Richmond, Virginia, suggesting surveillance of traditionalist Catholic communities.

Director Kash Patel said that the FBI under his leadership had undertaken a thorough investigation of the memo, while the agency’s leadership had downplayed its significance during the Biden administration. “Just to put it in perspective, we provided 700 documents on the Richmond Catholic memo” to the Senate committee, he reported, “whereas my predecessor provided 19 pages.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!