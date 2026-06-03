Catholic World News

Archbishop Hicks: New York’s Aid in Dying Act marks beginning of ‘new and frightening era’

June 03, 2026

Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York lamented the state’s Aid in Dying Act, which will take effect on August 5.

“When this law becomes effective, a new and frightening era begins in New York,” Archbishop Hicks wrote in “The Throwaway Culture Advances,” an article published by First Things. “How long before this so-called ‘compassion’ for the terminally ill evolves from a ‘choice’ into an expectation to kill oneself for all sorts of vulnerable individuals, including those with disabilities, the elderly, and those in impoverished and medically underserved communities?”

The prelate warned that Canadian legislation “that was allegedly intended only for the dying was quickly broadened to cover those with ‘chronic’ but not life-threatening illnesses, such as arthritis, who wish to seek a doctor’s help in killing themselves.”

“What begins as a personal choice could lead to situations where external forces, such as government agencies or insurance companies, begin to influence or even dictate end-of-life decisions,” he added. “Our lives belong to God, and it is incumbent on us to respect and protect our own lives, just as we rightly demand respect and protection for all human life, from conception until natural death.”

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