Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Students should encounter Christ and sound doctrine at Catholic universities

June 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV told Catholic university presidents and rectors this morning that their institutions should be places where students encounter Jesus Christ and sound doctrine.

Addressing a delegation from the U.S.-based Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, Pope Leo said that “as young men and women come to your Colleges and Universities looking to study a specific degree, oftentimes motivated by future job perspectives, yours is the noble task of guiding that desire for knowledge so that they may also ‘learn to seek and love the truth, to reflect on the meaning of life and to recognize the dignity of every person.’“ (Magnifica Humanitas, 143)

“Unless Catholic education instills in students a true passion for the truth—and not only intellectual truth, but the Truth that is Christ himself (cf. Jn 14:6)—we can hardly expect people to be willing to put forth the effort required to recognize truth and adapt one’s life accordingly,” the Pope added. “Your authenticity as true disciples of Christ will certainly assist you in transmitting the living Gospel in such a way that those entrusted to you can truly encounter the Lord and discover in the Catholic faith the unifying vision that Truth alone can provide.”

After reflecting on the challenges posed by new technologies, Pope Leo concluded with a call for sound doctrine:

Dear brothers and sisters, as you continue to carry out the Church’s evangelizing mission, it is my hope that students will always be able to find in your Institutions the sound doctrine (cf 2 Tim 4:3) entrusted to the Church that will serve as a true and lasting foundation not only for their lives, but for the future of the Nation. In thanking you for your presence here, and for your dedication to Catholic education, I cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing, which I willing extend to the people, the communities, and the Institutions you represent.

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