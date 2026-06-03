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Sacred Heart novena begins ahead of US consecration

June 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a novena that begins today in preparation for the nation’s consecration to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The consecration will take place on June 11 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando, where the bishops will hold their spring meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed3 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Today is the Memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions (d. 1886), the companions numbering twenty-one other Ugandan martyrs. They are the first martyrs of Sub-Saharan Africa and true witnesses of the Christian faith. Charles Lwanga, a catechist and a young leader, was martyred in 1886 with a group of…

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