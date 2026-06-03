Catholic World News

Amid mass protests, Bolivian bishops issue renewed plea for dialogue

June 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing an earlier statement, the bishops of Bolivia issued a renewed plea for dialogue amid ongoing mass protests that began on May 7.

The statement, issued jointly with the Ombudsman’s Office of Bolivia, warned that “violence only generates more violence and that the social wounds that are opening will take decades to heal,” according to a summary published by the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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