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Amid mass protests, Bolivian bishops issue renewed plea for dialogue

June 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing an earlier statement, the bishops of Bolivia issued a renewed plea for dialogue amid ongoing mass protests that began on May 7.

The statement, issued jointly with the Ombudsman’s Office of Bolivia, warned that “violence only generates more violence and that the social wounds that are opening will take decades to heal,” according to a summary published by the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed3 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Today is the Memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions (d. 1886), the companions numbering twenty-one other Ugandan martyrs. They are the first martyrs of Sub-Saharan Africa and true witnesses of the Christian faith. Charles Lwanga, a catechist and a young leader, was martyred in 1886 with a group of…

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