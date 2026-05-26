Catholic World News

Amid mass protests, Bolivian bishops issue urgent plea for dialogue

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana

CWN Editor's Note: The Bolivian bishops issued an urgent plea for dialogue amid ongoing mass protests that began on May 7.

The Church “reiterates her readiness to accompany every sincere effort at encounter and reconciliation, and invites the People of God to intensify their prayer for Bolivia,” the episcopal conference said in a May 25 statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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