Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to renewed Israeli attacks on Lebanon

June 03, 2026

In a prominent front-page article in its June 2 edition, the Vatican newspaper highlighted Israel’s renewed attacks on southern Lebanon.

Roberto Paglialonga, a staff journalist at L’Osservatore Romano, reported that “today, Israeli forces continued to carry out raids in southern Lebanon, shelling the vicinity of Tyre (where a hospital was struck yesterday, causing infrastructure damage and injuring several people) and Nabatieh with artillery fire; the attacks left 10 dead, including a man and his two children.”

Paglialonga also reported on Hezbollah missile attacks on Israel and President Donald Trump’s efforts to foster negotiations.

Since March 2, the war “has claimed over 3,400 lives in Lebanon, resulting in a dire humanitarian situation,” Paglialonga concluded.

 

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Wed3 June
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Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

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Today is the Memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions (d. 1886), the companions numbering twenty-one other Ugandan martyrs. They are the first martyrs of Sub-Saharan Africa and true witnesses of the Christian faith. Charles Lwanga, a catechist and a young leader, was martyred in 1886 with a group of…

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