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USCCB highlights immigration, slavery in prayer service for America’s 250th anniversary

June 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration and Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation published “A Path Toward Justice: A National Prayer Service Honoring the Many Journeys that Shaped America.”

The presiding minister is encouraged to offer the following words of welcome:

As the United States commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we join in this national observance with gratitude and hope, honoring the many immigrant communities whose faith, labor, cultures, and sacrifices have helped shape this nation into what it is today.



In a spirit of remembrance and thanksgiving, we also recognize their struggles, aspirations, and enduring dreams for future generations, while acknowledging with humility the voices and lived experiences of those who were forcibly brought to this land.

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