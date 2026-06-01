Catholic World News

Pontifical Mission Societies helped build 751 churches in past year

June 01, 2026

The Pontifical Mission Societies announced that over the past year it supported “2,700 projects in mission territories dedicated to the education and protection of children; over 6,500 novices in their formation paths; 76,000 minor and major seminarians; and 751 new churches across five continents.”

One hundred twenty national directors have gathered in Rome for their 2026 general assembly. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, emphasized unity and mission in his address to the assembly.

 

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Mon1 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Justin, Martyr

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Today is the Memorial of St. Justin, Apologist and Martyr (c. 100-165), who was one of the most important Christian writers of the second century. Justin himself tells how his study of all the schools of philosophy led him to Christianity, and how he dedicated his life to the defense of the Christian faith…

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