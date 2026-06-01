Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle emphasizes unity in address to Pontifical Mission Societies

June 01, 2026

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, emphasized unity and mission in an address to more than 100 national directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

Commenting on Pope Leo’s message for the upcoming World Mission Sunday in October, Cardinal Tagle told the national directors, in Rome for their 2026 general assembly, that “when we talk about baptism as the sacrament of faith and also the sacrament of mission, we should go back to this fundamental element of unity, of communion with the Trinity.”

Unity is “a condition for missionary authenticity, credibility,” Cardinal Tagle continued. “The unity of Christians is a missionary declaration of who our God is.”

In divisions, “what is at stake is not my tribe. What is at stake is not my region,” the prelate added. “What is at stake is: will people believe that Jesus was sent by the Father?”

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