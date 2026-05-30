Catholic World News

German church desecrated

May 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic church in Knittelsheim, a town of 1,000 in the state of Rheinland-Pfalz, was recently desecrated.

During a burglary, the tabernacle was opened, and the Eucharist was scattered on the floor. Local observers described the church as a “picture of devastation.”

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