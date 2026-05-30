Catholic World News

Bishop reports unprecedented number of converts in Estonia

May 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The sole bishop in Estonia, where only 0.8% of people are Catholic, discussed a small but unprecedented rise in conversions this year.

Bishop Philippe Jourdan received 48 adults into the Church at Easter; 33 of them were unbaptized.

“We had never had so many,” Bishop Jourdan told the National Catholic Register. “Previously, catechumens were often in the 30-to-40 age bracket. Now, they are much more often in their 20s.”

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