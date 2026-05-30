Catholic World News

New Chaldean Patriarch enthroned; vows to preserve Church’s liturgical traditions

May 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Syriac Press

CWN Editor's Note: Paul III Nona, who was elected Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church last month, was enthroned in Baghdad on May 29.

Syriac Press reported that the new Patriarch outlined six priorities, including unity in the Church, the spiritual life, and “authentic identity”: “preserving liturgical traditions, the Syriac-Aramaic language, customs, and Eastern Christian spiritual philosophy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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