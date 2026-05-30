Catholic World News

Washington Nationals official fired after video that implied discrimination against Catholic pitcher

May 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Nationals fired its community relations director, Sean Hudson, after the release of a video in which he stated that the baseball team does not use pitcher Trevor Williams on social media because he is a “super Christian-Catholic” who spoke out against “drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns.”

“We were horrified by the comments that were made on the video,” said team business president Jason Sinnarajah. “The comments don’t reflect us as an organization, our values and who we are. We took action right away, and that individual is no longer employed by the team.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!