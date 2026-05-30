Catholic World News

Pope to lead international Rosary for peace this evening

May 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Evangelization

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization announced that Pope Leo XIV will pray a Rosary for peace this evening, May 30, at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens, as the Marian month of May comes to a close.

The Pope’s Rosary will be simulcast in participating Marian shrines around the world. Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, extended the invitation to the faithful around the world and announced the intentions of each of the five mysteries being prayed.

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