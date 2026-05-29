Catholic World News

Pope Leo to visit San Marino in August

May 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that Pope Leo XIV will visit San Marino on August 22, on the way to his previously announced visit to Rimini, Italy.

Surrounded by Italy, the nation of 35,000 (map) is 91% Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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