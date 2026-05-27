Catholic World News

School abuse scandal rocks Paris

May 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on France 24

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Paris are investigating abuse allegations at over 100 state-run nursery and primary schools.

“I know there is a clear breakdown of trust in the state school system,” said Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire, himself a sexual abuse victim. “But we will get there; we have no choice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed27 May
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine of Canterbury, Bishop; Ember Wednesday

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Augustine of Canterbury (d. 605), who was born in Rome and died in Canterbury, England, in 604. When Pope Gregory I heard that the pagans of Britain were disposed to accept the Catholic Faith, he sent the prior of St. Andrew, Augustine, and forty of his Benedictine…

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