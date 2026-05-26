Catholic World News

Man vandalizes, sets fire at Missouri Catholic school

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A man broke into a Catholic elementary school in Missouri, damaged images of Christ and the Virgin Mary, and set a fire in the building.

The incident at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Springfield is one of over 400 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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