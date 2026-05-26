Catholic World News

Bishop Barron warns against open borders, ‘demonization’ of Trump administration

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, said in an interview that “there are darn good reasons, moral reasons, for being concerned about an open border.”

“At times, the Catholic left is great for calling for dialogue and bridge-building—until it comes to conservatives,” Bishop Barron continued, as he called for “bridges of conversation.”

“What I don’t want from the Church is a kind of demonization of the Trump administration,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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