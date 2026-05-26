Catholic World News

5 killed, several abducted in new attacks on Nigerian Catholics

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Kaduna, Nigeria, condemned new terrorist attacks on Catholic communities within its territory.

“The Archdiocese condemns these incessant attacks in the strongest terms and calls on government and the security agencies to intensify efforts towards the protection of lives and properties of such besieged areas,” Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, the archdiocesan chancellor, said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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