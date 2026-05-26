Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes new encyclical, says ‘no technology can replace a child of God’

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s new encyclical (CWN coverage) with “praise and gratitude.”

The encyclical is “a powerful reminder that no technology can replace a child of God, and all technology should be placed at the service of helping humanity thrive,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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