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Kansas City priest arrested on suspicion of stealing $160,000 from parish

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of stealing $160,000 from his former parish.

Father Richard Storey, formerly of Curé of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, was suspended and resigned his pastorate last fall amid a criminal investigation into an allegation that involved an adult victim. According to an archdiocesan statement, a subsequent archdiocesan review of parish finances uncovered information that “warranted referral to law enforcement.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue26 May
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Philip Neri, Priest

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Today is the Memorial of St. Philip Neri (1515-1595), who was born in Florence and died in Rome. He lived a spotless childhood in Florence. Later he came to Rome and after living for fifteen years as a pilgrim and hermit was ordained a priest. He gradually gathered around him a group of priests and…

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