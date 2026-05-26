Catholic World News

Kansas City priest arrested on suspicion of stealing $160,000 from parish

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of stealing $160,000 from his former parish.

Father Richard Storey, formerly of Curé of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, was suspended and resigned his pastorate last fall amid a criminal investigation into an allegation that involved an adult victim. According to an archdiocesan statement, a subsequent archdiocesan review of parish finances uncovered information that “warranted referral to law enforcement.”

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