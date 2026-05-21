Catholic World News

HHS restructures civil rights office to focus on religious liberty, conscience protection

May 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a reorganization of its Office of Civil Rights, with a greater focus on religious freedom and conscience protection.

“This reorganization restores the HHS Civil Rights Division and the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division and strengthens the Office for Civil Rights’ ability to defend religious liberty, enforce conscience protections, and combat unlawful discrimination,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said on May 18.

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