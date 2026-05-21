Catholic World News

Pontiff visits Vatican Observatory

May 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV visited the Vatican Observatory in Castel Gandolfo on May 19.

“After a brief moment of prayer in the chapel of the facility, the Pope met and greeted the religious, scientific, and lay staff,” Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported.

Last June, Pope Leo addressed participants in the Observatory’s Summer School of Astrophysics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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