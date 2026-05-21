Catholic World News

Oceania’s leading bishops discuss synodality, modern-day slavery

May 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The executive committee of the Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania (FCBCO) met on Guam on May 18-20.

The prelates discussed online ministry, migration, and how to make the FCBCO more synodal and collegial. They also discussed modern-day slavery, particularly the “slavery risks faced by temporary migrant workers in rural and regional New South Wales,” according to the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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