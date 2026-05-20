Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin calls on European Parliament to promote peace, protect human dignity

May 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, called upon the European Parliament to renew its commitment to peace and to protect human dignity at every stage of life.

Referring to the Christian values that helped shape the continent’s history, Cardinal Parolin said that “among these is first and foremost the affirmation of human dignity, which is inviolable and must always be protected at every stage of life.”

The prelate made his remarks at the European Parliament’s headquarters in Strasbourg, France, as he received the European Order of Merit award.

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