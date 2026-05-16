Catholic World News

Pope Leo to visit France in September, Vatican confirms

May 16, 2026

Pope Leo XIV will visit France from September 25 to September 28, the Holy See Press Office announced this morning.

“In response to the invitation extended by the Head of State and ecclesiastical authorities of the country, and by the Director General of UNESCO, the Holy Father Leo XIV will undertake an Apostolic Journey to France from 25 to 28 September 2026, and will visit the headquarters of the aforementioned Organization,” according to the announcement.

The French bishops’ conference announced on May 6 that Pope Leo XIV accepted an invitation to visit France and that his itinerary would likely include visits to Paris and Lourdes.

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