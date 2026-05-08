Catholic World News

Pontiff to visit France

May 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conférence des évêques de France

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference announced that Pope Leo XIV has accepted an invitation to visit France.

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, the president of the episcopal conference, said on May 6 that “I have held several working sessions with the Pope—including one just last week—during which we drafted a preliminary itinerary. His visit would provide an opportunity to share with the Pope the current life of our Church in France and to draw encouragement from his words.”

The trip could take place in late September and include visits to Paris and Lourdes, according to the episcopal conference.

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