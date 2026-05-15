Catholic World News

Bishop Conley analyzes Iran war in ‘Just War 101’

May 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an article entitled “Just War 101,” Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, analyzed the Iran war, as well as the “legal/ethical conflict between Anthropic (developer of the popular ‘Claude’ AI system) and the Department of War.”

Catholics cannot accept “consequentialist and utilitarian” arguments, Bishop Conley wrote. “There are certain standards for which we stand, regardless of consequences. Period.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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