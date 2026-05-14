Catholic World News

Cardinal Eijk strongly criticizes Synod report on doctrinal issues

May 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed article,Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht in the Netherlands strongly criticized the Synod report on doctrinal issues, which included testimonies of men in same-sex marriages.

The report “fundamentally contradicts Catholic moral teaching and thoroughly undermines its application to moral conduct,” said Cardinal Eijk. “It relativizes the Church’s moral doctrine, with consequences that extend far beyond questions of sexuality to the protection of human life itself. This report must be forcefully refuted.”

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