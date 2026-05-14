Catholic World News

Vatican launches daily programming on giant digital screens

May 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication announced that daily video programming will be broadcast on giant screens in Rome and Milan beginning on May 17.

“In the coming months, the project is expected to expand progressively to additional screens in other Italian cities, further extending the reach of Vatican content beyond traditional media platforms,” according to Vatican News, the dicastery’s news agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!