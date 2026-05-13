Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for renewed commitment to Global Compact for Migration

May 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN discussion of migration, a Vatican diplomat praised the Global Compact for Migration (2018) and called for “renewed collective ownership and joint implementation.”

“Migrants are, first and foremost, human beings whose God-given dignity, as well as fundamental human rights and freedoms must remain at the core of international cooperation and migration governance,” said Msgr. Robert Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations.

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