Catholic World News

Piarist fathers demand Cuban regime return their cloister and school

May 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cuban Piarist fathers demanded that the nation’s Communist regime return a cloister and school confiscated in 1961.

“Nationalized in 1961, state ownership brought only neglect and now, destruction,” the Piarists said in a statement on the buildings’ current condition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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