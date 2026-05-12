Catholic World News

Priest leaves West Bank after Israel refuses to renew residency permit

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on IMEMC News

CWN Editor's Note: Israel declined to the renew the residency permit of Father Louis Salman, a Jordanian priest of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem who ministered at a West Bank parish.

The decision sparked outrage among Palestinian Christians, the International Middle East Media Center reported. Father Salman celebrated his last Mass in Beit Sahour on May 10.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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