Catholic World News

Priest leaves West Bank after Israel refuses to renew residency permit

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on IMEMC News

CWN Editor's Note: Israel declined to the renew the residency permit of Father Louis Salman, a Jordanian priest of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem who ministered at a West Bank parish.

The decision sparked outrage among Palestinian Christians, the International Middle East Media Center reported. Father Salman celebrated his last Mass in Beit Sahour on May 10.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue12 May
Easter

Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt Mem of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Pancras, Martyr; Minor Rogation Day

Image for Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt Mem of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Pancras, Martyr; <em>Minor Rogation Day</em>

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of Saints Nereus and Achilleus (d. 98) who were Roman soldiers in the household of Flavia Domitilla. They were instructed and converted by St. Peter. These two soldiers in turn inspired St. Domitilla to consecrate her virginity to God. Thereupon, Aurelianus, the…

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